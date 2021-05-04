4 ASC acquisitions in April

Becker's ASC Review reported on four acquisitions with ASC buildings in April.

1. Anderson (S.C.) University has acquired a former ASC building in Anderson through a partial gift.

2. Anchor Health Properties has acquired a two-building, 85,242-square-foot portfolio with several ASCs in a Philadelphia suburb.

3. Fairfax-based Virginia Surgery Associates became part of Inova April 13.

4. Richmond, Va.-based Tuckahoe Orthopaedics was acquired by Bon Secours.

