3 medical offices with ASCs in 3 states sold to real estate firm

Charlotte, N.C.-based Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired three properties, according to a Dec. 30 news release.

Two class A medical buildings in Maitland, Fla., and Williamsburg, Va., were acquired, the release said. Maitland Surgery Center, a Surgical Care Affiliates facility, anchors one building. Advanced Vision Institute anchors the Williamsburg building.

A third center, Montgomery (Ala.) Eye Medical Office and Surgery Center, was also acquired, the release said. That one is the second acquisition in the city and the third in Alabama.

"These acquisitions represent key investments in three dynamic healthcare markets across our geographic footprint in markets that we are seeking to add scale," Flagship Executive Vice President Gerald Quattlebaum said in the release. "All three met important targeting criteria including proximity to large hospital systems and local healthcare providers, as well as having an outpatient surgery center which is becoming a more critical piece in the delivery of healthcare across the country. Adding these properties to our portfolio is a strong finish to a record year that challenged our company, sector and nation in so many ways."

