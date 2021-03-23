10 things to know about Surgery Partners in 2021

Since 2004, Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners has managed surgery centers throughout the U.S. In 2021, they plan to go on the offensive and capitalize on the addressable market.

Surgery Partners reported 110 ASCs and 17 short-stay surgical hospitals across 30 states at the end of 2020. More than 4,000 physicians treat more than 600,000 patients per year in Surgery Partners' centers. Eric Evans was appointed CEO and director of Surgery Partners in January 2020. He previously served as the president of hospital operations for Tenet Healthcare. Surgery Partners added Steve Marshall as vice president of integration in August 2020. In 2020, Surgery Partners reported $1.86 billion in full-year revenue, but still had a net loss of $155.6 million on the year. Surgery Partners' quarterly adjusted revenues increased 8.5 percent from $520.7 million to $564.7 million in the fourth quarter. Despite the increase, Surgery Partners saw a 3.2 decrease in same-facility case volume for the quarter. More than 50 percent of the company's net revenue comes from musculoskeletal procedures. Surgical case mix at Surgery Partners' ASCs in 2020 was 39 percent orthopedics, 25 percent ophthalmology, 19 percent gastroenterology and 16 percent other procedures such as ENT and general surgery. Surgery Partners thrived with joint replacements and robotics in 2020. Joint replacements in Surgery Partners ASCs in the fourth quarter were up 110 percent compared to the prior year's quarter. In 2020, Surgery Partners added robotic technology to 11 ASCs and now has 30 centers with robots. In September, Surgery Partners sold select anesthesia services business to NorthStar Anesthesia. Its anesthesia services business provided anesthesia to 25 facilities. Surgery Partners made 10 acquisitions in 2020 for about $160 million. In 2021, Surgery Partners plans to deploy more than $100 million in capital and acquire $400 million worth of properties. The company recruited 560 new physicians who generated 15 percent more revenue in 2020 than 2019. The company is shifting some focus to cardiology. Surgical Partners has three surgical hospitals and two ASCs performing heart procedures by the end of the third quarter in 2020. Its cardiology procedures were up 8 percent year over year, and the company plans to double the number of ASCs performing heart procedures next year.

