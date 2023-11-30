USPI in 2023: 5 moves to know

United Surgical Partners International has maintained its status as an industry-leading ASC operator in the last year. Here is an overview of what the company has done in 2023:

1. USPI operates more than 475 ASCs and 24 surgical hospitals — the most ASCs of any system.

2. USPI's number of ASCs has grown 116% since 2011, and it has more than 50 health system partners and more than 20,000 team members. Additionally, USPI increased its assumptions for same-facility case growth from 5% to 6% in 2023 and plans to pump $250 million into ASC mergers and acquisitions. The company has 30 de novo ASCs in the pipeline. For the nine months ending Sept. 30, USPI hit $2.8 billion in revenue, compared to $2.3 billion for the same period last year.

3. After experiencing delays earlier in the year, the company said its $1.2 billion acquisition of SurgCenter Development is back on track.

4. USPI President and CEO Brett Brodnax will retire at the end of 2023, after which Andy Johnston will step into both roles.

5. Twenty-nine ASCs affiliated with USPI made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.