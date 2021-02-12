Top ASC articles — Audax could sell Gastro Health, 16 physicians leave North Carolina health system and more

Here are the most-read articles from Becker's ASC Review during the week of Feb. 8-12:

1. 16 physicians exit North Carolina health system



2. For sale — Audax expects to sell Gastro Health in 2021



3. 2021's 20 healthiest, unhealthiest cities in America: WalletHub says



4. Proposed OrthoIllinois ASC challenged by Wisconsin health system: 5 details



5. The state of ASCs in Texas — 4 industry leaders share



6. How 2 health systems view ASCs today



7. Is the payer outlook bright or dark for ASCs?



8. 6 recent updates on colonoscopy



9. Ohio physician gets 2 years in prison for role in opioid scheme: 3 details



10. The 3 things keeping an orthopedic ASC exec up at night

