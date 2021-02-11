Top 5 health insurance plans by membership, market share

The U.S. has more than 900 health insurance companies that provide medical coverage.

Here are the five largest by membership, according to a January 2021 Value Penguin report:

1. UnitedHealthcare Group: 70 million members

2. Anthem: 39.9 million members

3. Aetna: 22.1 million members

4. Cigna: 20.4 million members

5. Humana: 16.6 million members

The company's market share varies from its market base. Here are the top five insurance companies by market share:

1. Anthem: 11 percent

2. Centene: 10 percent

3. UnitedHealthcare Group: 9 percent

4. Humana: 8 percent

5. HCSC: 6 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.