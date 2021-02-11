Channel Sponsor - Coding/Billing/Collections
Top 5 health insurance plans by membership, market share
The U.S. has more than 900 health insurance companies that provide medical coverage.
Here are the five largest by membership, according to a January 2021 Value Penguin report:
1. UnitedHealthcare Group: 70 million members
2. Anthem: 39.9 million members
3. Aetna: 22.1 million members
4. Cigna: 20.4 million members
5. Humana: 16.6 million members
The company's market share varies from its market base. Here are the top five insurance companies by market share:
1. Anthem: 11 percent
2. Centene: 10 percent
3. UnitedHealthcare Group: 9 percent
4. Humana: 8 percent
5. HCSC: 6 percent
