Ohio physician gets 2 years in prison for role in opioid scheme: 3 details

Morris Brown, MD, an Ohio-based physician, was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in an illegal opioid distribution scheme, according to the Department of Justice.

Three details:

1. Dr. Brown pleaded guilty to unlawful controlled substance distribution in February 2020. He was charged in 2019 with four others who agreed to fraudulently procure controlled substances.

2. The defendants obtained the controlled substances from a pharmacy that leased space in a building Dr. Brown owned.

3. Dr. Brown admitted to prescribing more controlled substances to patients for a longer period of time than was medically necessary. He said he knowingly prescribed dangerous combinations of drugs with a greater risk of overdose and death.

