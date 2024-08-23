The health systems investing in ASCs

Here are four health system moves in the ASC market in the last week, as reported by Becker's since Aug. 16:

1. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist submitted a certificate of need to construct a $25.1 million ASC.

2. Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health broke ground on an $11 million ASC in Warsaw, Ind.

3. Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health is planning a new ambulatory heart and vascular center near its Woodbridge hospital.

4. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and surgery center development company Atlas Healthcare Partners partnered to develop an ASC network across Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.