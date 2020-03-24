Tennessee governor orders ASCs to halt elective surgery, donate PPE: 4 notes

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order to limit outpatient surgery centers during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an ABC 7 report.

Four things to know:



1. The executive order prohibits hospitals, ASCs and dental surgery centers from performing elective surgeries.



2. The order also requires ASCs and other non-hospital providers to donate personal protection equipment and other supplies to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.



3. The executive order runs from March 23 to April 13.



4. Emergency and trauma related surgeries, as well as procedures that would prolong the patient's life, are permitted to continue.



