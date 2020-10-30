Salary differences across healthcare sectors

Doximity has released its 2020 physician compensation report comparing average salary differences across specialties.


Overall, the average compensation increased across sectors. The government sector saw the smallest increase with .6% increase in compensation, and the multi-specialty group sector saw a 4.1% jump.


Researchers compiled the report from surveys of about 44,000 full-time, licensed U.S. physicians who work at least 40 hours a week.

Here are key findings about average compensation in 10 sectors:


Multispecialty-group: $408,901
Health maintenance organizations: $370,235
Industry/pharmaceutical: $387,601
Health system/IDM/ACO: $381, 984
Single specialty group: $425,341
Urgent care center: $244,464
Solo practice: $396,913
Academic: $337,298
Hospital: $380,003
Government: $252,809

