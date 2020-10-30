Salary differences across healthcare sectors

Doximity has released its 2020 physician compensation report comparing average salary differences across specialties.



Overall, the average compensation increased across sectors. The government sector saw the smallest increase with .6% increase in compensation, and the multi-specialty group sector saw a 4.1% jump.



Researchers compiled the report from surveys of about 44,000 full-time, licensed U.S. physicians who work at least 40 hours a week.

Here are key findings about average compensation in 10 sectors:



Multispecialty-group: $408,901

Health maintenance organizations: $370,235

Industry/pharmaceutical: $387,601

Health system/IDM/ACO: $381, 984

Single specialty group: $425,341

Urgent care center: $244,464

Solo practice: $396,913

Academic: $337,298

Hospital: $380,003

Government: $252,809

