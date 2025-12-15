New York physician sentenced in $24M Medicare fraud scheme 

A New York physician was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a scheme that resulted in more than $24 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare, according to an Oct. 23 Justice Department release.
What happened?
- Alexander Baldonado, MD, received illegal cash kickbacks and bribes in exchange for ordering medically unnecessary laboratory tests and orthotic braces that were billed to Medicare. He was also ordered to pay $2.2 million in restitution.
- Dr. Baldonado allegedly authorized hundreds of cancer genetic tests for Medicare beneficiaries who attended COVID-19 testing events at assisted living facilities, adult day care centers and a retirement community in 2020. He did not treat, examine or follow up with many of these patients but still billed Medicare for office visits.
- Dr. Baldonado also received kickbacks from a durable medical equipment supplier in exchange for ordering unnecessary orthotic braces. Undercover video showed him accepting cash for signed prescriptions.