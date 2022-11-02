Physician wealth update: 8 things to know from this year

Claire Wallace -  

From cost-cutting tactics to the richest physicians, here are eight physician wealth updates Becker's has reported on this year. 

1. Ninety-four percent of physicians live at or below their means. 

2. Physicians use cost-cutting tactics including bringing their own lunches to work and doing their own home repairs. 

3. The 10 richest Americans in healthcare have a cumulative net worth of $64.1 billion. 

4. Four physicians detailed the worst investment they made in 2021. 

5. Thirty-eight percent of infectious disease physicians have a net worth under $500,000. 

6. Twenty-six percent of plastic surgeons have a net worth over $5 million. 

7. Cardiology has the highest hourly pay. 

8. Thomas Frist Jr., MD, is the wealthiest physician in the U.S., with a net worth of $17 billion. 

