10 specialties with most physicians with net worth under $500K

Infectious diseases is the specialty with the most physicians most likely to report net worth under $500,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021."

The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

The 10 specialties:

  1. Infectious diseases: 38 percent
  2. Pediatrics: 36 percent
  3. Family medicine: 36 percent
  4. Internal medicine: 35 percent
  5. Neurology: 35 percent
  6. Psychiatry: 31 percent
  7. Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 29 percent
  8. Diabetes and endocrinology: 27 percent
  9. OB-GYN: 26 percent
  10. Critical care: 25 percent

