10 specialties with most physicians with net worth under $500K

Infectious diseases is the specialty with the most physicians most likely to report net worth under $500,000, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021."
The report, released June 10, includes responses from 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.
The 10 specialties:
- Infectious diseases: 38 percent
- Pediatrics: 36 percent
- Family medicine: 36 percent
- Internal medicine: 35 percent
- Neurology: 35 percent
- Psychiatry: 31 percent
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 29 percent
- Diabetes and endocrinology: 27 percent
- OB-GYN: 26 percent
- Critical care: 25 percent