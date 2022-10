Ninety-four percent of physicians live at or below their means, according to Medscape's 2022 "Physician Wealth & Debt Report."

Medscape surveyed more than 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties about their compensation.

Here are four stats on physicians living at or below their means:

Five percent of physicians live above their means

Forty-eight percent of physicians live at their means

Forty-six percent of physicians live below their means

1 percent answered other