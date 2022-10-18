In its 2022 "Physician Wealth & Debt Report," Medscape surveyed physicians on their compensation and how they manage their money.

Medscape surveyed more than 13,000 physicians in more than 29 specialties.

Here are six anonymous physicians' cost cutting tactics:

"We make a basic decision that it's not important to be fashionable, to impress other people, or have the latest thing."

"We do most of our own home maintenance and repairs."

"Refinancing my student loans last year."

"Buy a quality, reliable car and keep it at least 15 years or more, if possible."

"Bringing lunch to work."

"I have a 24-hour rule: Revisit the desired purchase after 24 hours to see if it is still desired."