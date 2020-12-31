Pennsylvania hospital extends elective surgery ban

State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Medical Center expanded its elective surgical ban through the end of January, StateCollege.com reported Dec. 30.

The hospital extended the ban because of an "alarming" increase in COVID-19 cases, according to hospital officials.

Emergency surgical and cardiac care will continue to be provided. The hospital will keep its outpatient surgery center operational as well. However, hospital officials will monitor the situation going forward to ensure the surgery center can remain operational.

Since Dec. 1, Mount Nittany admitted 239 COVID-19 patients, with an average 48 COVID-19-related admissions a day.

