2 new outpatient spine surgery centers

Since the beginning of October, Becker's ASC Review has reported on two new and proposed spine surgery centers:

1. San Antonio-based South Texas Spine & Surgical Hospital opened its new outpatient surgery center in August. The new South Texas Spine & Surgical Outpatient Center is a multispecialty facility located beside the main hospital.

2. Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Newark-based Delaware Neurosurgical Group filed a notice of intent to develop a joint-venture spine ASC for $4.8 million, the Delaware Business Times reported Oct. 28.

More articles on spine:

HCA launches AR spine surgery program at 2nd, 3rd Florida hospitals

2 CEOs on orthopedic consolidation — Don't grow for the sake of growth alone

175+ spine, orthopedic surgeons on the move in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.