New Jersey surgery centers feel hamstrung by COVID-19-related restrictions

While New Jersey ASCs understand the majority of requirements around restarting elective surgeries, some requirements that relate to COVID-19 testing have left centers feeling uneasy, roi-nj.com reports.

What you should know:

1. New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers representative John Fanburg said ASCs have a particular issue with requirements around testing patients for COVID-19. Mr. Fanburg said the state doesn't have an adequate amount of testing facilities for surgery centers, and test results take "a long time" to return.

2. ASCs have received test results seven days after the test in some instances. The centers have then had to turn down patents for the surgeries because procedures have to be done within a certain time frame.

3. Endoscopy centers and ophthalmology practices have been affected hard by the testing because of the preparation associated with the procedures. Patients undergoing cataract surgery, for example, have to get tested twice and self-quarantine twice. A patient then has to be out of work for two weeks.

4. The centers are gathering data they plan to submit to the health department to influence future iterations of the rule.

