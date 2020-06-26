153+ ASCs with spine surgery | 2020

Here is a list of ambulatory surgery centers that include minimally invasive spine surgery.

To add an ASC to this list, contact Laura Dyrda at ldyrda@beckershealthcare.com.

Alabama

Mobile (Ala.) Surgery Center.

Alaska

Alpine ASC (Anchorage, Alaska)

Arctic Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska).

Creekside Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska)

Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska), a Regent Surgical Health affiliate

Arizona

Squaw Peak Surgical Facility (Phoenix).

Arkansas

Legacy Surgery Center (Little Rock, Ark.).

OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock, Ark.).

California

Carrillo Surgery Center (Santa Barbara, Calif.).

Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula Surgery Centers.

Orthopaedic Surgery Center of La Jolla (Calif.).

Orthopedic Surgery Center of Orange County (Newport Beach, Calif.).

Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco).

Roseville (Calif.) Surgery Center.

Skyway Surgery Center (Chico, Calif.)

Spine & Sports Surgery Center (Campbell, Calif.).

Colorado

Arete Surgical Center (Johnstown, Colo.).

Englewood (Colo.) Surgery Center.

Foothills Surgery Center (Boulder, Colo.)

Loveland (Colo.) Surgery Center

Musculoskeletal Surgery Center (Denver).

The Orthopaedic & Spine Center of Southern Colorado (Colorado Springs)

Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (Fort Collins and Loveland, Colo.).

Surgery Center at Lutheran (Wheat Ridge, Colo.)

Surgery Center of Fort Collins (Colo.).

Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco, Colo.)

Vail (Colo.) Valley Surgery Center.

Connecticut

Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Surgical Center (Bradford, Conn.)

Constitution Surgery Center East (Waterford, Conn.).

Middlesex Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery (Middletown, Conn.).

Orthopaedic and Neurological Center (Greenwich, Conn.).

Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center (Danbury, Conn.)

Delaware

Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.).

DISC Sports & Spine Center (Marina del Rey, Calif.) & DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.).

First State Surgery Center (Newark, Del.).

SpineCare Delaware (Newark, Del.).

Florida

Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Altamonte Springs, Fla.).

Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota (Fla.).

BioSpine Institute (Tampa, Fla.).

The Bonati Institute (Tampa, Fla.).

Center for Specialized Surgery (Fort Myers, Fla.), a Regent Surgical health affiliate

Center for Special Surgery (St. Petersburg, Fla.).

Citrus Park Surgery Center (Tampa, Fla.).

Crane Creek Surgery Center (Melbourne, Fla.).

Delray Beach (Fla.) Surgery Center.

Delray Beach (Fla.) Surgical Suites.

Midtown Outpatient Surgery Center (Delray Beach, Fla.).

Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Coastal Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (Bradenton, Fla.)

Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando, Fla.).

Surgery Center of Viera (Melbourne, Fla.).

Georgia

Atlanta Spine.

GNS Surgery Center (Athens, Ga.).

Neurological Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Savannah, Ga.).

Premier Ambulatory Surgical Center (Marietta, Ga.).

Hawaii

Honolulu (Hawaii) Spine Surgery Center.

Idaho

CDA Spine (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho).

Illinois

Barrington (Ill.) Pain and Spine Institute.

Gold Cost Surgicenter (Chicago).

Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery (Morton Grove, Ill.)

Prairie Surgicare (Peoria, Ill.).

Spine Care Specialists (Munster, Ill.).

Indiana

The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Munster, Ind.).

Franciscan Surgery Center (Indianapolis).

Memorial Spine & Neuroscience Center (South Bend, Ind.).

North Meridian Surgery Center (Carmel, Ind.).

Parkview SurgeryONE (Fort Wayne, Ind.).

Unity Surgical Center (Lafayette, Ind.).

Iowa

Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf, Iowa).

Iowa City (Iowa) Ambulatory Surgical Center.

Mississippi Valley Surgery Center (Davenport, Iowa).

Louisiana

Surgery Center of Zachary (La.).

Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge, La.).

Maryland

Hickory Ridge Surgery Center (Columbia, Md.).

Parkway Surgery Center (Hagerstown, Md.).

The Surgery Center of Easton (Md.).

Timonium (Md.) Surgery Center.

Massachusetts

Boston Out-Patient Surgical Suites.

New England Baptist Hospital's Outpatient Care Center (Dedham, Mass.).

Michigan

Metro Health OAM Surgery Center (Grand Rapids, Mich.).

Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center.

Novi (Mich.) Surgery Center.

Red Cedar Surgery Center (Haslett, Mich.).

Minnesota

Greenway Surgery Center (Minneapolis, Minn.).

Mt. Pleasant (Mich.) Surgery Center

Plymouth (Minn.) Surgery Center.

Ridges Surgery Center (Burnsville, Minn.).

St. Cloud Surgical Center, an affiliate of Surgical Care Affiliates

Mississippi

Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave, Miss.).

Coast Outpatient Surgery Center (Biloxi, Miss.).

NewSouth NeuroSpine Advanced Surgical Center (Flowood, Miss.).

Missouri

City Place Surgery Center (Creve Coeur, Mo.).

North Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center (Maple Grove, Minn.).

St. Louis Spine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Town & Country, Mo.).

Surgery Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group.

West Park Surgery Center (Cape Girardeau, Mo.).

Montana

Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint Surgery Center.

Nebraska

Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney, Neb.).

North Platte (Neb.) Surgery Center.

Nevada

Summit Surgery Center (Reno, Nev.).

Surgery Center of Reno (Nev.)

New Jersey

Mercer County Surgery Center (Lawrenceville, N.J.).

The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey (Marlton, N.J.).

University Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Somerset, N.J.).

Orthopaedic & Spine Institute of New Jersey (Paramus, N.J.).

New York

Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany, N.Y.).

East Hills Surgery Center (Greenvale, N.Y.)

Northway Surgery and Pain Center (Clifton Park, N.Y.).

Omni Surgery Center (Utica, N.Y.)

North Carolina

Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.).

Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte, N.C.).

Greensboro (N.C.) Specialty Surgical Center.

Mallard Creek Surgery Center (Charlotte, N.C.).

Matthews (N.C.) Surgery Center.

Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center.

Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.).

Ohio

Eastwind Surgical (Westerville, Ohio).

Knightsbridge Surgery Center (Columbus, Ohio)

Marietta (Ohio) Surgery Center

Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati).

Medical Center at Elizabeth Place (Dayton, Ohio), a Regent Surgical Health affiliate

New Albany (Ohio) Surgery Center.

Summit Woods Surgery Center (Sharonville, Ohio).

Oklahoma

Orthopedic Associates ASC (Oklahoma City).

Oregon

Cascade Spine Center (Tualatin, Ore.).

Oregon Surgical Institute - Portland (Ore.)

Plaza Ambulatory Surgery Center (Portland, Ore.)

Spine Surgery Center of Eugene (Ore.).

South Portland Surgical Center (Tualatin, Ore.)

Two Rivers Surgical Center (Eugene, Ore.).

Pennsylvania

Gamma Surgery Center (Pittsburgh).

The NeuroSpine Center (Lancaster, Pa.).

Surgery Center of Allentown (Pa.).

South Carolina

Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville, S.C.).

Midlands Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Columbia, S.C.)

Moore Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center (Lexington, S.C.).

Southeastern Spine Institute ASC (Charleston, S.C.).

Synergy Spine Center (Seneca, S.C.).

Tennessee

Campbell Clinic Spine Center (Cordova, Tenn.).

Texas

Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Ambulatory Surgery Center (Amarillo, Texas).

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (Lubbock, Texas).

Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands, Texas).

North American Spine (Dallas).

Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin, Texas).

Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center Flower Mound (Texas).

Utah

NeuroSpine Institute's ASC (Park City, Utah).

St. George (Utah) Surgical Center.

Virginia

CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton, Va.).

Washington

Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham, Wash.).

NeoSpine (Puyallup, Wash.).

Tri-City Orthopaedics ASC (Kennewick, Wash.).

Wisconsin

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.).

Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley (Appleton, Wis.).

The Orthopedic Surgery Center (Pewuakee, Wis.).

Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha).

