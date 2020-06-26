153+ ASCs with spine surgery | 2020
Here is a list of ambulatory surgery centers that include minimally invasive spine surgery.
Alabama
Mobile (Ala.) Surgery Center.
Alaska
Alpine ASC (Anchorage, Alaska)
Arctic Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska).
Creekside Surgery Center (Anchorage, Alaska)
Surgery Center of Wasilla (Alaska), a Regent Surgical Health affiliate
Arizona
Squaw Peak Surgical Facility (Phoenix).
Arkansas
Legacy Surgery Center (Little Rock, Ark.).
OrthoArkansas Surgery Center (Little Rock, Ark.).
California
Carrillo Surgery Center (Santa Barbara, Calif.).
Monterey (Calif.) Peninsula Surgery Centers.
Orthopaedic Surgery Center of La Jolla (Calif.).
Orthopedic Surgery Center of Orange County (Newport Beach, Calif.).
Presidio Surgery Center (San Francisco).
Roseville (Calif.) Surgery Center.
Skyway Surgery Center (Chico, Calif.)
Spine & Sports Surgery Center (Campbell, Calif.).
Colorado
Arete Surgical Center (Johnstown, Colo.).
Englewood (Colo.) Surgery Center.
Foothills Surgery Center (Boulder, Colo.)
Loveland (Colo.) Surgery Center
Musculoskeletal Surgery Center (Denver).
The Orthopaedic & Spine Center of Southern Colorado (Colorado Springs)
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (Fort Collins and Loveland, Colo.).
Surgery Center at Lutheran (Wheat Ridge, Colo.)
Surgery Center of Fort Collins (Colo.).
Peak One Surgery Center (Frisco, Colo.)
Vail (Colo.) Valley Surgery Center.
Connecticut
Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists Surgical Center (Bradford, Conn.)
Constitution Surgery Center East (Waterford, Conn.).
Middlesex Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery (Middletown, Conn.).
Orthopaedic and Neurological Center (Greenwich, Conn.).
Western Connecticut Orthopedic Surgical Center (Danbury, Conn.)
Delaware
Christiana Spine Center (Newark, Del.).
DISC Sports & Spine Center (Marina del Rey, Calif.) & DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.).
First State Surgery Center (Newark, Del.).
SpineCare Delaware (Newark, Del.).
Florida
Advanced Ambulatory Surgery Center (Altamonte Springs, Fla.).
Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota (Fla.).
BioSpine Institute (Tampa, Fla.).
The Bonati Institute (Tampa, Fla.).
Center for Specialized Surgery (Fort Myers, Fla.), a Regent Surgical health affiliate
Center for Special Surgery (St. Petersburg, Fla.).
Citrus Park Surgery Center (Tampa, Fla.).
Crane Creek Surgery Center (Melbourne, Fla.).
Delray Beach (Fla.) Surgery Center.
Delray Beach (Fla.) Surgical Suites.
Midtown Outpatient Surgery Center (Delray Beach, Fla.).
Musculoskeletal Ambulatory Surgery Centers at Coastal Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (Bradenton, Fla.)
Sand Lake Surgery Center (Orlando, Fla.).
Surgery Center of Viera (Melbourne, Fla.).
Georgia
Atlanta Spine.
GNS Surgery Center (Athens, Ga.).
Neurological Institute Ambulatory Surgery Center (Savannah, Ga.).
Premier Ambulatory Surgical Center (Marietta, Ga.).
Hawaii
Honolulu (Hawaii) Spine Surgery Center.
Idaho
CDA Spine (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho).
Illinois
Barrington (Ill.) Pain and Spine Institute.
Gold Cost Surgicenter (Chicago).
Illinois Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery (Morton Grove, Ill.)
Prairie Surgicare (Peoria, Ill.).
Spine Care Specialists (Munster, Ill.).
Indiana
The Center for Minimally Invasive Surgery (Munster, Ind.).
Franciscan Surgery Center (Indianapolis).
Memorial Spine & Neuroscience Center (South Bend, Ind.).
North Meridian Surgery Center (Carmel, Ind.).
Parkview SurgeryONE (Fort Wayne, Ind.).
Unity Surgical Center (Lafayette, Ind.).
Iowa
Crow Valley Surgery Center (Bettendorf, Iowa).
Iowa City (Iowa) Ambulatory Surgical Center.
Mississippi Valley Surgery Center (Davenport, Iowa).
Louisiana
Surgery Center of Zachary (La.).
Orthopedic Surgery Center (Baton Rouge, La.).
Maryland
Hickory Ridge Surgery Center (Columbia, Md.).
Parkway Surgery Center (Hagerstown, Md.).
The Surgery Center of Easton (Md.).
Timonium (Md.) Surgery Center.
Massachusetts
Boston Out-Patient Surgical Suites.
New England Baptist Hospital's Outpatient Care Center (Dedham, Mass.).
Michigan
Metro Health OAM Surgery Center (Grand Rapids, Mich.).
Muskegon (Mich.) Surgery Center.
Novi (Mich.) Surgery Center.
Red Cedar Surgery Center (Haslett, Mich.).
Minnesota
Greenway Surgery Center (Minneapolis, Minn.).
Mt. Pleasant (Mich.) Surgery Center
Plymouth (Minn.) Surgery Center.
Ridges Surgery Center (Burnsville, Minn.).
St. Cloud Surgical Center, an affiliate of Surgical Care Affiliates
Mississippi
Bienville Surgery Center (Vancleave, Miss.).
Coast Outpatient Surgery Center (Biloxi, Miss.).
NewSouth NeuroSpine Advanced Surgical Center (Flowood, Miss.).
Missouri
City Place Surgery Center (Creve Coeur, Mo.).
North Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center (Maple Grove, Minn.).
St. Louis Spine & Orthopedic Surgery Center (Town & Country, Mo.).
Surgery Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group.
West Park Surgery Center (Cape Girardeau, Mo.).
Montana
Missoula (Mont.) Bone & Joint Surgery Center.
Nebraska
Heartland Surgery Center (Kearney, Neb.).
North Platte (Neb.) Surgery Center.
Nevada
Summit Surgery Center (Reno, Nev.).
Surgery Center of Reno (Nev.)
New Jersey
Mercer County Surgery Center (Lawrenceville, N.J.).
The Spine Institute of Southern New Jersey (Marlton, N.J.).
University Center for Ambulatory Surgery (Somerset, N.J.).
Orthopaedic & Spine Institute of New Jersey (Paramus, N.J.).
New York
Capital Region Ambulatory Surgery Center (Albany, N.Y.).
East Hills Surgery Center (Greenvale, N.Y.)
Northway Surgery and Pain Center (Clifton Park, N.Y.).
Omni Surgery Center (Utica, N.Y.)
North Carolina
Blue Ridge Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.).
Carolina Center for Specialty Surgery (Charlotte, N.C.).
Greensboro (N.C.) Specialty Surgical Center.
Mallard Creek Surgery Center (Charlotte, N.C.).
Matthews (N.C.) Surgery Center.
Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center.
Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Raleigh, N.C.).
Ohio
Eastwind Surgical (Westerville, Ohio).
Knightsbridge Surgery Center (Columbus, Ohio)
Marietta (Ohio) Surgery Center
Mayfield Spine Surgery Center (Cincinnati).
Medical Center at Elizabeth Place (Dayton, Ohio), a Regent Surgical Health affiliate
New Albany (Ohio) Surgery Center.
Summit Woods Surgery Center (Sharonville, Ohio).
Oklahoma
Orthopedic Associates ASC (Oklahoma City).
Oregon
Cascade Spine Center (Tualatin, Ore.).
Oregon Surgical Institute - Portland (Ore.)
Plaza Ambulatory Surgery Center (Portland, Ore.)
Spine Surgery Center of Eugene (Ore.).
South Portland Surgical Center (Tualatin, Ore.)
Two Rivers Surgical Center (Eugene, Ore.).
Pennsylvania
Gamma Surgery Center (Pittsburgh).
The NeuroSpine Center (Lancaster, Pa.).
Surgery Center of Allentown (Pa.).
South Carolina
Lowcountry Outpatient Surgery Center (Summerville, S.C.).
Midlands Orthopaedics Surgery Center (Columbia, S.C.)
Moore Clinic Outpatient Surgery Center (Lexington, S.C.).
Southeastern Spine Institute ASC (Charleston, S.C.).
Synergy Spine Center (Seneca, S.C.).
Tennessee
Campbell Clinic Spine Center (Cordova, Tenn.).
Texas
Acute & Chronic Pain and Spine Ambulatory Surgery Center (Amarillo, Texas).
Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (Lubbock, Texas).
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Woodlands Parkway (The Woodlands, Texas).
North American Spine (Dallas).
Stonegate Surgery Center (Austin, Texas).
Texas Health Orthopedic Surgery Center Flower Mound (Texas).
Utah
NeuroSpine Institute's ASC (Park City, Utah).
St. George (Utah) Surgical Center.
Virginia
CarePlex Orthopaedic Ambulatory Surgery Center (Hampton, Va.).
Washington
Cascade Outpatient Spine Center (Bellingham, Wash.).
NeoSpine (Puyallup, Wash.).
Tri-City Orthopaedics ASC (Kennewick, Wash.).
Wisconsin
Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point (Wis.).
Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley (Appleton, Wis.).
The Orthopedic Surgery Center (Pewuakee, Wis.).
Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha).
