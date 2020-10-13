Bayhealth to construct new outpatient center

Dover, Del.-based Bayhealth is moving forward with plans for a new outpatient center in an Oct. 12 press release.

Bayhealth recently received preliminary approval from the Delaware Health Resources Board for construction on an 18-acre site in Milton, Del., the release said. The center will include walk-in services, primary care, specialists, emergency services and diagnostics.

"We are thrilled to bring life-saving emergency services and walk-in care to this fast growing community," Bayhealth President and CEO Terry Murphy said in a statement. "We believe emergency care will be a great complement to our new outpatient center which will provide a comprehensive array of healthcare services and bring more convenient access to care for residents of Sussex County."

Read the full press release here.

More articles on surgery centers:

An inside look at Cape Regional Medical Center's new ASC

Adventist HealthCare to include multispecialty ASC in new Maryland 'health destination'

New ASC caters to dental patients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.