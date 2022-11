From a revenue decrease to a first-time GI Genius use, here are four Medtronic updates Becker's reported on in November:

1. Medtronic's gastrointestinal revenue decreased by 16 percent in the second quarter.

2. Cincinnati GI performed its first colonoscopy using Medtronic's GI Genius.

3. Columbus (Ind.) Regional Health added Medtronic's StealthStation S8 and O-arm systems.

4. Medtronic reported $7.6 billion in revenue in the second quarter, a 3 percent dip from last quarter.