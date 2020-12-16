Massachusetts clarifies elective surgery guidelines to fully exclude ASCs

Massachusetts' Executive Office of Health and Human Services issued a memo updating guidelines on non-essential invasive procedure cancellations to wholly exclude ASCs, local news affiliate WWLP.com reported Dec. 15.

Greg DeConciliis, director of the Massachusetts Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, was concerned the original guidance would prevent patients from undergoing procedures at an ASC.

The updated guidance notes that only non-essential invasive inpatient procedures will be suspended to free up capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. The memo removed any previous mention of ASCs.

State health officials believe the restrictions will allow hospitals to shift their resources to handle COVID-19 cases.

As of Dec. 16, the state had 4,326 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to an analysis by The New York Times. NYT created a database of COVID-19 cases and deaths. The database includes cases that have been identified by public health officials as probably coronavirus patients.

