Legislation could lower tax burden on ASCs

Congress is considering a new bill that would ease the tax burden on healthcare providers, including ASCs.

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association, along with several other specialty societies, sent a letter to members of the House of Representatives in support of H.R. 2079 April 19.



The Eliminating the Provider Relief Fund Tax Penalties Act, or H.R. 2079, was introduced in the House of Representatives March 19 and would make Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund assistance healthcare providers received last year not taxable. At the time, it was not brought to a vote. However, several physician organizations are now rallying behind the cause.



Healthcare providers, including surgery centers, received a portion of the $175 billion fund allocated by Congress to continue operations while elective surgeries and nonessential physician visits were canceled or postponed. If the assistance remains taxable, taxpaying providers face a 21 percent or more reduction to their benefit when compared with non-taxpaying providers.



"Offering all healthcare professionals regardless of tax status the ability to fully utilize the PHSSEF assistance is a laudable goal and one that we collectively support," the letter states.



More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASCs included in $1.9B Mass General expansion plan

10 states with the fewest employed physicians

Why ASCs are the key to orthopedic success: Q&A with Dr. Mark Kerner





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.