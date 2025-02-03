Kaiser Permanente's reach in 10 numbers

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is one of the biggest players in the race to acquire physicians.

Here are 10 numbers demonstrating the scale of the system's workforce and growth:

25,605: The number of physicians employed by Kaiser Permanente.

40: The number of hospitals owned and operated by Kaiser Permanente.

12.5 million: The number of members served by the system's health plans.

614: The number of medical offices and outpatient centers under Kaiser Permanente's ownership.

62: The number of freestanding ASCs and outpatient surgery departments across the system's campuses.

8: The number of states that Kaiser Permanente operates in, as well as the District of Columbia.

$101 billion: Kaiser's annual operating revenue for 2023, the most recent year of data available on its website.

73,618: The number of nurses employed by the system.

223,883: The number of people employed by Kaiser Permanente. This includes technical, administrative and clerical employees, nurses and non-physician providers.

$275 million: Kaiser Permanente and Phoenix-based Banner Health are backing a healthcare data company in a $275 million funding round. Kaiser led the Jan. 9 series F investment in Innovaccer that also included M12, Microsoft's venture capital arm.