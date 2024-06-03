The biggest players in physician acquisitions

Here are three major companies and four major health systems leading the charge in physician acquisition:

CommonSpirit Health

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has 15,019 physicians spread across its 147 hospitals.

CVS Health

CVS Health supports more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company has 1,100 MinuteClinic locations in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare supports 38,000 physicians. The healthcare giant consists of 184 hospitals and about 2,000 sites of care, including ASCs.

Kaiser Permanente

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente boasts a portfolio of around 25,352 physicians at 41 hospitals.

Optum

Optum is the largest employer of physicians in the U.S. with 90,000 affiliated physicians. It has 2,200 primary and specialty care offices in 16 states.

Walgreens

Walgreens-owned VillageMD operates 680 clinics majority-owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, including 200 clinics co-located with Walgreens and 170 third-party clinics at its stores.