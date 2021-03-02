Vermont town loses 4 independent physician practices & more — 9 ASC industry notes

Here are nine updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Shelburne, Vt., is losing four independent physician practices. Read more.

Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System opened an ASC in its Johnstown-based Conemaugh East Hills facility in February, which will eventually house almost all of the hospital's outpatient and same-day procedures.

Greenville, Texas-based Hunt Memorial Hospital is expanding its main campus to accommodate new surgical and women's health services through a $28 million project.

Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy rebranded to PE GI Solutions to recognize its move into practice management and development.

Memphis, Tenn.-based One GI added Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology, expanding into Ohio in the process.

West Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC as part of a larger project with an emergency room, intensive care unit and cancer center.

New York City-based AdvantageCare Physicians opened the Flushing Annex Medical Office Feb. 23.

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners affiliated with Clayton, Ga.-based North Georgia Eye Clinic.

Chardon, Ohio-based Kellis Eye & Laser Center entered into an agreement with Sunvera Group, a management services organization.

