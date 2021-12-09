Here's where nonurgent surgeries are being delayed

Hospitals nationwide are again delaying nonurgent surgeries amid rising COVID-19 cases and the global spread of the omicron variant.

As they were during previous spikes, ASCs are being called on to handle surgeries that hospitals can't. Most ASCs are remaining operational and some are expanding operating space.

"As COVID-19 surges, we know our patients will still have non-COVID-19 related healthcare needs and we will continue to be there to care for them," Alex Andrade, vice president of ancillary operations at Downers Grove, Ill.-based DuPage Medical Group told Becker's in March "As hospitals in our communities may need to eliminate elective procedures to decompress the healthcare system and reallocate resources towards inpatient care, our outpatient model allows us to help fill the gaps."

Here are four hospitals and health systems delaying nonurgent surgeries:

This is not a comprehensive list. If a health system or hospital is postponing surgeries in your state, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Cleveland-based hospitals Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals announced Dec. 3 that some surgeries will be postponed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the region. Ninety percent of the COVID-19 patients in ICUs are unvaccinated, according to the hospitals.

2. Hospitals in New York are limiting nonemergency procedures based on guidance from Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state's health department as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike in some areas. The governor issued an executive order Dec. 3 for hospitals to scale back procedures when possible after some hospitals reported "limited capacity."

3. Omaha-based Nebraska Medical Center will limit surgeries and expand its ASC capacity amid spiking COVID-19 cases, local ABC affiliate KETV7 reported Dec. 7. Beginning Dec. 13, surgeries that can wait four to 12 weeks or longer will be reviewed and potentially canceled at the Hixson-Lied Center and C.L. Werner Hospital, both in Omaha, the hospital told KETV.

4. Massachusetts hospitals began delaying some nonurgent scheduled procedures Nov. 29 because of staffing shortages and longer patient hospital stays amid rising COVID-19 cases, according to the New York Times. An order issued by state health authorities applies to hospitals that have less than 15 percent of beds available and to scheduled procedures that can be delayed without having a negative effect on patients’ health.