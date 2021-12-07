Nebraska Medical Center expands ASC capacity, limits surgeries amid COVID-19 spike

Omaha-based Nebraska Medical Center will limit surgeries and expand its ASC capacity amid spiking COVID-19 cases, local ABC affiliate KETV7 reported Dec. 7.

Beginning Dec. 13, surgeries that can wait four to 12 weeks or longer will be reviewed and potentially canceled at the Hixson-Lied Center and C.L. Werner Hospital, both in Omaha, the hospital told KETV.

The hospital will expand operating room capacity at the Fritch Surgery Center and Bellevue Medical Center.

Nebraska Medical Center told KETV the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 had "steadily increased" over the last several weeks, and many workers were not present due to COVID-19 exposure.