Legent Health names chief medical officer

Legent Health, an owner and operator of orthopedic ASCs and surgical hospital, named spine surgeon Todd Albert, MD, as chief medical officer.

Dr. Albert has more than 20 years of executive, clinical and academic leadership, according to a March 5 news release. He will oversee clinical strategy, care standardization, and the expansion of Legent’s physician partnership model.

His appointment comes following Legent’s acquisition by HSS and General Atlantic in October.

“I’m very excited to join this team of talented and highly experienced professionals as we continue to build a national platform for orthopedic and spine care,” Dr. Albert said in the release. “I have deep conviction in Legent’s mission to deliver consistent, high-quality care while expanding patient access closer to home and look forward to contributing to the further expansion of this important organization.”

Dr. Albert will remain surgeon-in-chief emeritus at New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery.