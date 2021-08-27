Tennessee hospital uses ASC to accommodate nonemegerent surgeries

Kingsport, Tenn.-based Holston Medical Group is accepting new patients at its ASC after a nearby hospital postponed nonemergent surgeries, NBC affiliate WCYB reported Aug. 26.

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health began postponing nonemergent surgeries Aug. 26 to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 hospitalization surges.

"Even though a surgery might not be truly emergent, it doesn't mean it shouldn't get done; it can affect long-term health, return to work, quality of life," Holston Medical Group's Cheryl Stanski, MD, told WCYB.