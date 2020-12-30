COVID-19 data 'unstable,' White House says & 3 more updates from Capitol Hill

The holiday season has created inconsistencies in COVID-19 case data, according to the White House COVID-19 task force.

"Data are currently unstable, outside of daily hospital admissions, due to inconsistent reporting and incomplete data over the holidays; there will be a reporting 'surge' in cases and deaths as reporting catches up," the task force stated in a news release obtained by CNN this week. Read more.

Here are three other updates:

1. What ASC administrators need to know about the latest COVID-19 relief bill. President Donald Trump signed the latest COVID-19 relief bill into law Dec. 27. Here are six details ASC administrators should know about.

2. McConnell blocks $2K stimulus payment. Despite it having bipartisan and White House support, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blocked a bill that would've sent Americans a $2,000 stimulus check. Read more.

3. President-elect Joe Biden to use Defense Production Act for vaccine production. After taking office in January, President-elect Biden plans to use the act to produce personal protective equipment and ensure adequate test capacity and raw materials for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Read more.

