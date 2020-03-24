ASCs shouldn't cancel urgent surgeries, industry association says: 5 must-reads

Five must read articles for ASC leaders this week:

1. The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association urged ASCs to remain open for elective urgent surgeries and provided safety guidelines as a growing number of COVID-19 cases are reported in the U.S. Read more here.

2. The coronavirus has made its way across the U.S., with New York and Washington reporting confirmed cases in the thousands. Read more here.

3. The American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, American Association for Study of Liver Diseases and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy outlined everything they knew about COVID-19 in a joint statement. Read more here.

4. Physicians and other medical professionals will no longer need a new license to care for patients across state lines, according to a statement made by Vice President Mike Pence during a White House press briefing March 18. Read more here.

5. Healthcare companies have been taking a financial beating in response to the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.

More articles on ASCs:

Nebraska ASC plans for higher volumes — 5 things to know

Kentucky halts elective medical procedures — 3 insights

Tennessee governor orders ASCs to halt elective surgery, donate PPE: 4 notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.