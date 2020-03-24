Kentucky halts elective medical procedures — 3 insights

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered clinicians to stop performing elective medical procedures March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Beshear originally suggested clinicians voluntarily suspend such procedures, but pivoted to protect Kentucky citizens.

2. The order does permit some outpatient procedures to be performed, but urged clinicians to use discretion on whether they want to cancel those allowed procedures.

3. Most larger hospitals in the state have already canceled elective procedures.

