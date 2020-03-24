Nebraska ASC plans for higher volumes — 5 things to know

Less than a year after opening, a Nebraska ASC has plans to bolster its workforce, Sioux City Journal reports.

Five things to know:

1. More than 150 procedures have been performed at Riverview Surgical Center since it welcomed its first patient in October 2019.

2. CEO Lee Hilka expects volumes to increase as the center gains coverage with more insurers.

3. Riverview Surgical Center has a team of around two dozen employees. To accommodate higher volumes, the center could employ up to 75 employees by the end of 2020.

4. Up to 50 physicians are expected to have privileges at the two-story, 48,000-square-foot center by the end of the year.

5. The ASC features three operating rooms, space for a future catheterization lab, procedure rooms, pre- and postoperative patient bays, and six comfort suites for overnight stays.

