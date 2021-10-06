9 recent ASC 'firsts'

From a new leadership appointment at an ASC chain to a Michigan ASC that added reverse shoulder replacements, here are nine ASC "firsts":
- Traverse City, Mich.-based Copper Ridge Surgery Center performed its first procedure using Lumenis' Moses Pulse 120H, a minimally invasive laser technology.
- Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital's ASC performed its first procedure using the da Vinci Xi surgical system.
- Jeb Williams, MD, performed a robotic-assisted knee procedure at North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center, becoming the first provider from his practice, Tupelo-based Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi, to do the procedure.
- Joseph Barker, MD, became the first surgeon in North Carolina to use an InSpace balloon technology for rotator cuff surgery during a procedure at the Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic.
- MedStar Health was the first in a U.S. multicenter study to use Miach Orthopaedics' Bridge-enhanced ACL restoration implant.
- Suzanne Manzi, MD, performed her first implant of Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulator at Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston.
- Surgical Care Affiliates appointed Jennifer Schaab as its first group vice president of enterprise strategy.
- Newport News-based Coastal Virginia Surgery Center performed its first outpatient reverse shoulder replacement.
- The Auburn Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo., performed the region's first procedure using Medtronic's recharge-free Vanta spinal cord stimulator.