9 recent ASC 'firsts'

From a new leadership appointment at an ASC chain to a Michigan ASC that added reverse shoulder replacements, here are nine ASC "firsts":

Traverse City, Mich.-based Copper Ridge Surgery Center performed its first procedure using Lumenis' Moses Pulse 120H, a minimally invasive laser technology. Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Providence Mission Hospital's ASC performed its first procedure using the da Vinci Xi surgical system. Jeb Williams, MD, performed a robotic-assisted knee procedure at North Mississippi Ambulatory Surgery Center, becoming the first provider from his practice, Tupelo-based Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi, to do the procedure. Joseph Barker, MD, became the first surgeon in North Carolina to use an InSpace balloon technology for rotator cuff surgery during a procedure at the Raleigh (N.C.) Orthopaedic Clinic. MedStar Health was the first in a U.S. multicenter study to use Miach Orthopaedics' Bridge-enhanced ACL restoration implant. Suzanne Manzi, MD, performed her first implant of Medtronic's Vanta spinal cord stimulator at Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center in Houston. Surgical Care Affiliates appointed Jennifer Schaab as its first group vice president of enterprise strategy. Newport News-based Coastal Virginia Surgery Center performed its first outpatient reverse shoulder replacement. The Auburn Surgery Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo., performed the region's first procedure using Medtronic's recharge-free Vanta spinal cord stimulator.