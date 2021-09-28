Michigan ASC performs 1st procedure using kidney laser technology 

Traverse City, Mich.-based Copper Ridge Surgery Center performed its first procedure using Lumenis' minimally invasive laser technology, the Moses Pulse 120H, the center announced Sept. 28. 

The ASC reportedly is the first in the region to use the technology, which treats kidney stones and benign enlarged prostates. 

Many urologists at the center had requested the technology, the release said, citing its versatility, speed, accuracy and efficiency. 

The freestanding, multispecialty ASC conducts more than 22,000 procedures a year.

 

