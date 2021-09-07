Dr. Martin Coleman debuts outpatient reverse shoulder replacement at Virginia ASC

Martin Coleman, MD, performed Newport News-based Coastal Virginia Surgery Center's first outpatient reverse shoulder replacement.

The procedure was done on a 64-year-old man Aug. 31, according to a Sept. 7 news release. Dr. Coleman, who has performed more than 500 reverse shoulder replacements, used an Exactech prosthesis.

"My patient had severe arthritis of the shoulder and a torn rotator cuff, which meant he couldn't have traditional shoulder replacement surgery," Dr. Coleman said. "I needed to use the reverse approach to give him the best possible result …. My patient did so well that he went home to recover that same afternoon with little pain."