8 trends that defined the last year in healthcare

The U.S. healthcare landscape continues to face challenges and trend shifts. Here are eight major trends that defined the last year in healthcare:

Medicare Advantage: Physicians and health systems alike started bucking Medicare Advantage plans in 2023, citing high denial rates and low reimbursement rates. Several physicians told Becker's they are going out of network with MA.

Prior authorization: Several health insurance companies, including UnitedHealthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, added new prior authorization requirements for several procedures, leading to backlash from physicians and physician advocacy groups. However, there were also cuts in prior authorizations this year. While UHC cut several codes, some physicians allege that the move was all for optics and will not have any real patient impact.

Anesthesia struggles: Physicians have continued to cite anesthesia shortages as the biggest struggle they expect to face going forward. In the next 10 years, the U.S. predicts a shortage of more than 12,000 anesthesiologists. Additionally, anesthesiologists are in a fight against declining reimbursements.

Workforce shortages: Workforce trends including "quiet quitting" and "bare minimum Mondays" continued to make headlines in 2023. Those trends were bolstered by ongoing workforce shortages, especially among nurses and office management. Additionally, more physicians are starting to plan for retirement, signaling more shortages to come.

Violence against workers: Violence against healthcare workers is on the rise nationwide. From the fatal shooting of a Tennessee orthopedic surgeon to ongoing threats of violence against major hospital systems, clinicians are concerned. The healthcare and social services industry recorded 453,200 nonfatal injuries in 2021 — more than any other industry.

Artificial intelligence: Artificial intelligence has made waves in every industry in the last year. While there are signs of physician apprehension toward AI adoption, many clinicians are optimistic about the benefits AI could offer. AI could help physicians perform more accurate procedures and help alleviate workforce shortages.

Reimbursements: Reimbursement woes continue for physicians as inflation continues to rise and physicians say CMS is failing to keep up with growing care expenses. CMS' physician fee schedule conversion factor is set to decrease by $1.15 (3.37%) to $32.74 in 2024.

Private practice: Healthcare leaders continued to worry about the decline of independent physician practices in 2023. Physicians weighed in on whether private practice is feasible going forward.