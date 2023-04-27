8 things to know about healthcare billionaires in 2023

Over 50 billionaires who made their fortune in healthcare have been named to Forbes' 2023 list of global billionaires.
Here are eight things to know about healthcare's national and global billionaires for 2023:
- New York City was named the largest millionaire and billionaire hotspot of 2023.
- Three physician billionaires saw a net worth jump between 2022 and 2023.
- Eight U.S. healthcare billionaires earned their wealth in orthopedic and spine-related ventures.
- The five youngest U.S. healthcare billionaires are between the ages of 50 and 55.
- The top ten global healthcare billionaires include India-based Cyrus Poonawalla and Singapore-based Li Xiting.
- Twenty-eight U.S. healthcare billionaires were classified as self-made.
- The four richest women in healthcare include Ronda and Pat Stryker, inheritors of the medical equipment company Stryker Corp.
- The wealthiest physician in the U.S., Thomas Frist Jr., MD, has a net worth of $22.6 billion.