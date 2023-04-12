3 physician billionaires whose net worth jumped in 2023 

Three physician billionaires saw a net worth increase from 2022 to 2023, according to Forbes' 37th annual list of the world's richest people in 2023.

Here are the physician billionaires who saw an increase in net worth from 2022 to 2023:

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD — 116.7 percent increase

Net worth in 2023: $2.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.2 billion

Dr. Schleifer is a co-founder and the CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

August Troendle, MD – 23.1 percent increase

Net worth in 2023: $1.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.3 billion

Dr. Troendle is the president and CEO of clinical research company Medspace.

George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD – 14.3 percent increase

Net worth in 2023: $1.6 billion

Net worth in 2022: $1.4 billion

Dr. Yancopoulos is a co-founder and the president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.