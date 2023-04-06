America's 'self-made' healthcare billionaires

Forbes has named 28 "self-made" healthcare billionaires to its 2023 real-time billionaires list, with a combined net worth surpassing $85 billion.

Forbes classifies billionaires as self-made if they did not inherit their wealth or their company.

Thomas Frist Jr., MD, $22 billion, founded Hospital Corp. of America in 1968.

Reinhold Schmieding, $7.7 billion, started orthopedic surgical tools company Arthrex in 1981 and still owns more than 90 percent of the company.

John Brown, $6.2 billion, ran Stryker Corp. for 32 years.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, $5.9 billion, was a practicing physician before inventing the cancer medication Abraxane.

Ge Li, $5.6 billion, co-founded WuXi AppTec.

Leonard Schleifer, $2.9 billion, co-founded and remains CEO of drugmaker Regeneron.

Wayne Rothbaum, $2.7 billion, is a successful biotechnology investor who became the largest investor in cancer drug developer Acerta Pharma. In 2016, AstraZeneca bought 55 percent of the company for $4 billion.

Timothy Springer, $2.3 billion, was a founding investor in Moderna and works as a professor of biochemistry at Boston-based Harvard Medical Center.

Hao Hong, $2.2 billion, is the chairman of pharmaceutical outsourcing company Asymchem Laboratories.

Alice Schwartz, $2.1 billion, launched lab research facilitator Bio-Rad in 1952.

Robert Duggan, $1.9 billion, led the 2015 sale of biotech firm Pharmacyclics to AbbVie.

Phillip Frost, $1.8 billion, runs diagnostic-maker Opko Health.

Noubar Afeyan, $1.8 billion, is the founder and CEO of life sciences innovation firm Flagship Pioneering.

Robert Langer, MD, $1.8 billion, is a scientist and professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge and a co-founder of Moderna.

Gary Michelson, MD, $1.8 billion, is a retired orthopedic and spine surgeon who holds over 340 U.S. patents.

George Yancopoulos, MD, $1.8 billion, is the chief scientific officer at biotech firm Regeneron.

Osman Kibar, $1.7 billion, is the founder and CEO of San Diego-based biotech firm Samumed.

August Troendle, MD, $1.7 billion, is the president and CEO of clinical research company Medpace.

James Leininger, MD, $1.7 billion, founded medical device company Kinetic Concepts.

Keith Dunleavy, MD, $1.7 billion, is the founder of cloud-based data analytics company Inovalon.

Jeff Tangney, $1.7 billion, co-founded Doximity.

Randal Kirk, $1.6 billion, is a chairman of private equity firm Third Security, and the former CEO of biotech firm Precigen.

David Paul, $1.5 billion, is the founder and executive chair of spine manufacturer Globus Medical.

John Oyler, $1.4 billion, is the CEO and co-founder of biotech company BeiGene. He now owns 5 percent of the publicly traded company.

Joe Kiani, $1.3 billion, runs medical technology firm Masimo Corp.

Alan Miller, $1.2 billion, founded Universal Health Services, a chain of hospitals and health providers, in 1979.

Ning Zhao, $1.2 billion, co-founded WuXi AppTec.

Forrest Preston, $1.2 billion, founded Life Care Centers of America in 1970.