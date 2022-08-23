7 surgeons on the move

Becker's has reported on seven surgeons joining new practices or receiving new appointments across six reports since Aug. 1, including a urologist, two vascular surgeons and four gastroenterologists.

1. Bend, Ore.-based vascular practice Inovia Vein Specialty Centers welcomed surgeons Lauren Wikholm, MD, and Todd Jones, MD. to its team.

2. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, joined Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates.

3. Colin Ryan, MD, joined the Central Ohio Urology Group (Columbus), one of the first urological ASCs to provide robotic surgery.

4. Raza Malik, MD, PhD, joined Albany (N.Y) Medical Center as its chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology.

5. Gastro Health added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network.

6. Gastroenterologist Jameel Shareef, DO, joined the La Plata-based University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group.