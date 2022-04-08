7 stats on California physicians

From average salary to projected physician shortages, here are seven stats on physicians in California:

1. California is expected to experience the highest physician shortage in the U.S., losing 32,669 physicians by 2030, according to a study published in Human Resources for Health.

2. The average private practice physician salary in California is $226,200.

3. California has the third lowest average annual physician wage, adjusted for cost of living, according to "Wallethub's 2022 Best & Worst States for Doctors" ranking.

4. California ranks fourth for states with the lowest projected competition among physicians by 2028, according to "Wallethub's 2022 Best & Worst States for Doctors" ranking.

5. California has 116,754 active physicians, the most of any state, according to data published by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

6. California has 61,749 specialists per capita, according to a January 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation report.

7. California is currently the fifth most competitive place in the U.S. for physicians, where they are least in demand, according to Healthcare publisher MDLinx.