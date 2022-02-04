Becker's debut ranking of all 50 states for private practice physicians

A physician looking to go into private practice has to think about several factors when settling on a location. Prominent among them are the area's average pay, regulatory environment, amount of competition and individual insurance market.

Becker's ASC Review has compiled data from the 2020 Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics, state regulations on new practices and the Kaiser Family Foundation to create a ranking of the 10 worst states for private practice physicians.

This ranking exists nowhere else.

State Physicians Per 100k Population Avg Physician Pay Herfindahl-Hirschman Index Becker's Composite 1. Wisconsin 2.49 $258,470 1,465 3.68 2. Colorado 4.70 $247,520 2,715 3.36 3. South Dakota 36.98 $269,100 3,279 3.17 4. Montana 32.31 $271,560 3,503 2.96 5. Arizona 4.61 $240,750 3,294 2.86 6. Indiana 6.55 $260,540 4,444 2.81 7. Maine 26.12 $279,700 3,559 2.76 8. Minnesota 4.67 $244,720 2,664 2.60 9. Idaho 19.34 $246,220 3,557 2.60 10. Missouri 4.34 $235,930 2,672 2.59 11. California 0.75 $226,200 2,973 2.51 12. Ohio 1.86 $223,960 2,194 2.36 13. Washington 4.02 $249,600 3,098 2.31 14. Texas 0.93 $213,950 2,713 2.12 15. Georgia 3.73 $251,300 3,999 2.03 16. Pennsylvania 2.22 $202,340 2,887 1.56 17. Nevada 15.30 $251,840 4,751 1.45 18. New Mexico 15.66 $212,160 3,316 1.43 19. Oregon 6.28 $205,460 2,660 1.33 20. Hawaii 35.02 $263,200 5,097 1.26 21. New Hampshire 38.31 $241,930 5,278 1.26 22. New York 0.73 $204,290 1,465 1.24 23. Iowa 15.59 $246,660 4,973 1.15 24. Florida 2.28 $220,450 4,909 1.14 25. Kentucky 12.64 $249,540 5,697 1.06 26. New Jersey 5.04 $215,980 4,681 0.98 27. Virginia 3.53 $205,720 3,046 0.60 28. Massachusetts 4.70 $187,980 3,304 0.42 29. Tennessee 4.04 $194,700 2,790 0.25 30. Arkansas 17.60 $209,160 5,299 0.14 31. Nebraska 33.20 $230,330 6,512 0.10 32. Illinois 5.05 $228,070 6,467 0.09 33. Utah 28.21 $239,450 9,228 -0.14 34. West Virginia 29.52 $222,760 5,295 -0.28 35. Maryland 9.01 $206,770 5,566 -0.50 36. Kansas 17.60 $180,960 5,172 -0.59 37. Connecticut 16.87 $210,350 6,083 -0.77 38. Michigan 3.88 $178,230 3,906 -0.85 39. South Carolina 18.49 $237,110 9,463 -1.08 40. Louisiana 20.78 $221,420 9,681 -1.19 41. Rhode Island 46.65 $206,670 5,119 -1.30 42. Mississippi 16.74 $184,170 4,958 -1.36 43. Oklahoma 22.64 $205,440 8,964 -1.59 44. North Dakota 88.12 $212,990 6,865 -1.80 45. Alabama 18.59 $213,410 9,341 -1.98 46. North Carolina 9.10 $198,750 9,505 -2.38 47. Wyoming 166.07 $263,540 9,580 -2.87 48. Alaska 136.31 $266,200 9,997 -3.16 49. District of Columbia 105.78 $212,890 7,294 -3.43 50. Delaware 100.53 $219,940 9,952 -4.07 51. Vermont 155.50 $226,390 10,000 -5.24

Note: The Herfindahl-Hirschman Index is a measure of market competitiveness, here applied to the individual insurance market. "Average physician pay" is taken from Bureau of Labor Statistics data that excludes pediatricians.

Methodology

To convert each dataset into comparable numbers, Becker's calculated the standard deviation and average of each, which were both used to determine the Z-scores for every value. The Z-score is a measure of how far a point of data is from its parent dataset's average.

For "Average physician pay," higher numbers are clearly better, but for "Physicians per 100K population" and "Herfindahl-Hirschman Index," golf rules apply: the lowest score wins. In calculating the Becker's Composite, the signs were reversed on the Z-score categories playing by golf rules, which were then summed with the physician pay Z-score and a value reflecting the restrictiveness of state regulations..