All 50 states ranked by specialists per capita

There are more than 1 million physicians in the U.S., according to a January 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation report. Some states appear to be more saturated with specialists than others. Texas, which is predicted to have one of the worst physician shortages by 2030, already ranks in the bottom 10 for specialists per capita.
Every state, plus Washington, D.C., ranked by specialists per capita:
|
Location
|
Specialists per 1,000 Residents
|
1. Washington, D.C.
|
4,616
|
6.69
|
2. Massachusetts
|
22,157
|
3.15
|
3. New York
|
54,980
|
2.72
|
4. Connecticut
|
9,393
|
2.60
|
5. Rhode Island
|
2,838
|
2.59
|
6. Maryland
|
14,523
|
2.35
|
7. Pennsylvania
|
29,025
|
2.23
|
8. Michigan
|
22,491
|
2.23
|
9. Ohio
|
24,742
|
2.10
|
10. Vermont
|
1,274
|
1.98
|
11. Missouri
|
11,749
|
1.91
|
12. New Jersey
|
17,045
|
1.83
|
13. Illinois
|
22,711
|
1.77
|
14. Maine
|
2,373
|
1.74
|
15. Minnesota
|
9,926
|
1.74
|
16. Delaware
|
1,694
|
1.71
|
17. Louisiana
|
7,965
|
1.71
|
18. New Hampshire
|
2,340
|
1.70
|
19. West Virginia
|
3,022
|
1.68
|
20. Wisconsin
|
9,677
|
1.64
|
21. California
|
61,749
|
1.56
|
22. Tennessee
|
10,729
|
1.55
|
23. North Carolina
|
16,053
|
1.54
|
24. Kentucky
|
6,856
|
1.52
|
25. Virginia
|
13,121
|
1.52
|
26. Oregon
|
6,419
|
1.51
|
27. Washington
|
11,508
|
1.49
|
28. Florida
|
31,886
|
1.48
|
29. New Mexico
|
3,075
|
1.45
|
30. Nebraska
|
2,808
|
1.43
|
31. Arizona
|
9,898
|
1.38
|
32. Iowa
|
4,375
|
1.37
|
33. Kansas
|
4,014
|
1.37
|
34. South Carolina
|
6,980
|
1.36
|
35. Alabama
|
6,699
|
1.33
|
36. Indiana
|
9,021
|
1.33
|
37. Arkansas
|
4,003
|
1.33
|
38. Colorado
|
7,624
|
1.32
|
39. Georgia
|
13,577
|
1.27
|
40. Hawaii
|
1,838
|
1.26
|
41. Oklahoma
|
4,981
|
1.26
|
42. Texas
|
36,519
|
1.25
|
43. North Dakota
|
957
|
1.23
|
44. Mississippi
|
3,594
|
1.21
|
45. Utah
|
3,969
|
1.21
|
46. Alaska
|
834
|
1.14
|
47. South Dakota
|
971
|
1.10
|
48. Montana
|
1,159
|
1.07
|
49. Nevada
|
3,311
|
1.07
|
50. Wyoming
|
566
|
0.98
|
51. Idaho
|
1,441
|
0.78