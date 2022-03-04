All 50 states ranked by specialists per capita

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

There are more than 1 million physicians in the U.S., according to a January 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation report. Some states appear to be more saturated with specialists than others. Texas, which is predicted to have one of the worst physician shortages by 2030, already ranks in the bottom 10 for specialists per capita.

Every state, plus Washington, D.C., ranked by specialists per capita:

Location

No. of Specialists

Specialists per 1,000 Residents

1. Washington, D.C.

4,616

6.69

2. Massachusetts

22,157

3.15

3. New York

54,980

2.72

4. Connecticut

9,393

2.60

5. Rhode Island

2,838

2.59

6. Maryland

14,523

2.35

7. Pennsylvania

29,025

2.23

8. Michigan

22,491

2.23

9. Ohio

24,742

2.10

10. Vermont

1,274

1.98

11. Missouri

11,749

1.91

12. New Jersey

17,045

1.83

13. Illinois

22,711

1.77

14. Maine

2,373

1.74

15. Minnesota

9,926

1.74

16. Delaware

1,694

1.71

17. Louisiana

7,965

1.71

18. New Hampshire

2,340

1.70

19. West Virginia

3,022

1.68

20. Wisconsin

9,677

1.64

21. California

61,749

1.56

22. Tennessee

10,729

1.55

23. North Carolina

16,053

1.54

24. Kentucky

6,856

1.52

25. Virginia

13,121

1.52

26. Oregon

6,419

1.51

27. Washington

11,508

1.49

28. Florida

31,886

1.48

29. New Mexico

3,075

1.45

30. Nebraska

2,808

1.43

31. Arizona

9,898

1.38

32. Iowa

4,375

1.37

33. Kansas

4,014

1.37

34. South Carolina

6,980

1.36

35. Alabama

6,699

1.33

36. Indiana

9,021

1.33

37. Arkansas

4,003

1.33

38. Colorado

7,624

1.32

39. Georgia

13,577

1.27

40. Hawaii

1,838

1.26

41. Oklahoma

4,981

1.26

42. Texas

36,519

1.25

43. North Dakota

957

1.23

44. Mississippi

3,594

1.21

45. Utah

3,969

1.21

46. Alaska

834

1.14

47. South Dakota

971

1.10

48. Montana

1,159

1.07

49. Nevada

3,311

1.07

50. Wyoming

566

0.98

51. Idaho

1,441

0.78

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast