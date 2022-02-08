The U.S. has1.06 million active physicians, according to data published by the Kaiser Family Foundation Feb. 7.
There are currently 668,255 practicing male physicians and 392,886 female practicing physicians, according to the data, which includes all currently active allopathic and osteopathic physicians.
Here are the 10 states with the most active physicians:
- California: 116,754
- New York: 96,665
- Texas: 68,143
- Florida: 60,116
- Pennsylvania: 54,656
- Illinois: 45,739
- Ohio: 45,191
- Michigan: 41,857
- Massachusetts: 38,200
- New Jersey: 32,192