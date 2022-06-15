6 hospitals opening ASCs

Here are six hospitals that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on since June 2:

1. Minneapolis-based Allina Health opened a joint-venture ASC in Minneapolis.

2. Atlanta-based Northside Hospital system is adding an ASC with its expansion in Snellville, Ga.

3. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health is opening a multispecialty ASC in Southlake, Texas, a Dallas suburb.

4. NYU Langone Hospital and Long Island Community Hospital are planning to purchase a building that formerly housed a Burlington Coat Factory in Patchogue, N.Y., to convert to an ASC.

5. Little Rock-based Arkansas Heart Hospital held a ribbon cutting for its cardiology clinic in Texarkana, Texas.

6. United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, N.Y., is planning a gastroenterology ASC as part of an almost $40 million expansion project.