6 DISC Surgery Center moves in 3 months

Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Surgery Center, an ASC focusing on orthopedic and spine care, has made six notable moves since Jan. 10:
1. DISC was recognized by the Validation Institute for its complex spine outcomes.
2. DISC inked a new contract with Blue Shield of California for minimally invasive procedures.
3. DISC's parent company TriasMD acquired Santa Clarita, Calif.-based Gateway Surgery Center.
4. Andre Schotte was tapped as DISC's new administrator.
5. DISC went in-network with Cigna.
6. DISC's parent company made five notable changes to its leadership team.