6 DISC Surgery Center moves in 3 months

Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Surgery Center, an ASC focusing on orthopedic and spine care, has made six notable moves since Jan. 10:

1. DISC was recognized by the Validation Institute for its complex spine outcomes.

2. DISC inked a new contract with Blue Shield of California for minimally invasive procedures.

3. DISC's parent company TriasMD acquired Santa Clarita, Calif.-based Gateway Surgery Center.

4. Andre Schotte was tapped as DISC's new administrator.

5. DISC went in-network with Cigna.

6. DISC's parent company made five notable changes to its leadership team.