DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.) went in-network with Cigna.

The ASC, part of Newport Beach-based DISC Sport & Spine Center, is now accepting Cigna members, according to a Jan. 11 company news release. DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach opened in 2011, and more than 4,5000 spine procedures have been completed.



DISC is a subsidiary of Trias MD, which revamped its leadership earlier this month.