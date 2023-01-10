DISC Sports & Spine Center parent company revamps leadership

Trias MD, parent company of DISC Sports & Spine Center, has hired and promoted various members of its team.

Here are the changes the musculoskeletal management company made to its team, according to a Jan. 10 news release from Trias MD:

  • Owen Chen joins the company as vice president of finance. He has more than 16 years of experience in accounting and finance.
  • Jane Sumaya joins Trias MD as vice president of program and construction management. She has a background in spine-specific ASC construction with more than 10 years of organizational leadership and program management experience.
  • Noor Lakhani joins the company as physician concierge. She has more than 20 years of experience.
  • Karen Reiter was promoted to the role of vice president of operations and payer management.
  • Garrett Bray was promoted to chief marketing officer.

 

