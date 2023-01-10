DISC Sports & Spine Center parent company revamps leadership

Trias MD, parent company of DISC Sports & Spine Center, has hired and promoted various members of its team.

Here are the changes the musculoskeletal management company made to its team, according to a Jan. 10 news release from Trias MD:

Owen Chen joins the company as vice president of finance. He has more than 16 years of experience in accounting and finance.

Jane Sumaya joins Trias MD as vice president of program and construction management. She has a background in spine-specific ASC construction with more than 10 years of organizational leadership and program management experience.

Noor Lakhani joins the company as physician concierge. She has more than 20 years of experience.

Karen Reiter was promoted to the role of vice president of operations and payer management.